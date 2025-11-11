MP shocker: Man slits woman’s throat in Balaghat, probe underway

Balaghat, Nov 11 (IANS) In a horrific incident, a woman was brutally killed by a man in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, police said on Tuesday.

The brutal incident that occurred in Baihar town of tribal dominated district Balaghat was captured on mobile cameras by some eyewitnesses, which created panic in the region.

Videos surfaced on social media showing a man attacking the woman with a knife and then slitting her throat multiple times.

The videos showed the woman lying unconscious in a pool of blood.

Viral videos also showed that after slitting the woman's throat, the killer lay down adjacent to her and fainted, and then some people caught him and handed him over to the police.

Ironically, over a dozen bystanders watched the brutality standing at close distance, but none of them dared to intervene and try to save the victim. One of the eyewitnesses, however, informed local area police.

Later, when police reached at spot, the killer was found lying unconscious alongside the blood-stained knife. Police arrested him and rushed him to a hospital for treatment.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Ritu Bhandarkar, a resident of Amgaon village, and she was working in a furniture shop in Baihar town in Balaghat.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Adarsh Kant Shukla told media persons that the woman was waiting for a bus, and the accused came to her on a motorcycle.

ASP Shukla said preliminary investigation reveals the victim and the accused persons were known to each other.

"Initially, they exchanged heated arguments. Meanwhile, the man pulled out a knife and started stabbing the woman furiously. When she fell on the ground, the accused slit her throat," he added.

"Accused persons have been arrested and admitted to the hospital for treatment. He will be interrogated soon after he regains consciousness. The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem. Investigation is underway," Shukla added.

--IANS

pd/dan