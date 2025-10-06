MP Khagen Murmu stable, Bengal LoP to visit him tomorrow at hospital (Lead)

Kolkata, Oct 6 (IANS) The condition of BJP MP Khagen Murmu is stable as he is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Siliguri following an attack on him earlier in the day.

Along with the BJP MP, the BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh, too, is undergoing treatment at the Siliguri hospital, who was also injured in the attack.

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that he will visit the injured MP on Tuesday. Adhikari also prayed for his speedy recovery.

"The brutal attack on our MP Shri Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh in Nagrakata today has left them grievously injured. This cowardly act by the trademark TMC Goons occurred while they were en route to provide relief to flood-affected people in North Bengal.

“I pray to God for their speedy recovery. I will be visiting them tomorrow to enquire about their well-being and extend my support," said Adhikari.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also in north Bengal to oversee the rescue operations and hand over compensation to the affected people.

Earlier in the day, BJP Maldaha Uttar MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh were brutally attacked by miscreants while on their way to meet the North Bengal landslides-affected people and distribute relief materials.

While Ghosh sustained minor bruises, the two-time BJP MP sustained serious injuries to his face and head.

The incident took place in Nagrakata in the Jalpaiguri district of North Bengal. The BJP MP was seen covered in blood, with an injury on the left side of his face.

The BJP MP was immediately rushed to a primary health centre for treatment. The miscreants also pelted stones at their vehicles and continued to attack with slippers, sticks and bricks until they were escorted out of the area by their security guards.

Following the attack, the BJP has pointed fingers at the Trinamool Congress for the attack and slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her failure to ensure security for an elected MP.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday indirectly issued an appeal to her party supporters to exercise restraint and maintain an ambience of harmony in the backdrop of the massive natural calamity in north Bengal.

--IANS

sch/dan