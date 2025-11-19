MP Guv welcomes ASEAN delegation, says ‘India’s Act East Policy reflects PM Modi’s vision’

Bhopal, Nov 19 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel welcomed a delegation of senior diplomats from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

During a meeting, the Governor stated that India and ASEAN countries share a region of shared civilisation. He emphasised that the government of India’s Act East Policy symbolises Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary thinking.

"This policy strengthens the shared history, cultural roots, and future prosperous partnership between India and Southeast Asia. Both regions possess youthful demographic energy, strong innovation capabilities, rich cultural diversity and a similarly sensitive approach towards nature and sustainable development," Patel said.

Talking about Madhya Pradesh, the Governor stated that there are vast possibilities for exceptional and long-term partnerships with the state in sectors such as trade, investment, tourism, education, skill development, health services, energy security, and sustainable development.

"Continuous growth in trade, investment, technology, cultural, and humanitarian ties with Madhya Pradesh will strengthen mutual relations and create new opportunities. The collaboration will pave the way for a new and more advanced era," Patel said in a statement.

Chairman of the ASEAN New Delhi Committee and Malaysian High Commissioner to India, Dato’ Mujfar Shah Mustafa, expressed gratitude for the warm welcome extended to the ASEAN delegation in Madhya Pradesh.

He said that all ASEAN countries are committed to cooperation for peace and prosperity, founded on friendship.

Notably, the ASEAN delegation is on a three-day (Nov 18-20) tour in Madhya Pradesh to strengthen economic, industrial, investment, and cultural cooperation between the state and the bloc.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav welcomed the delegation at his residence and held a discussion on Madhya Pradesh’s rapidly evolving industrial base and highlighted investment opportunities in the IT, manufacturing, agro-processing, tourism, and renewable energy sectors.

The delegation also visited the UNESCO World Heritage Sites at Sanchi and Bhimbetka on Wednesday, and they are scheduled to visit Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya and the Tribal Museum in Bhopal on Thursday.

ASEAN, or the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, is a regional grouping that promotes cooperation in trade, economic development, security, and culture among its ten member states: Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei.

