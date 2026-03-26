MP: 3 arrested for shooting incident in Gwalior, elderly woman critically injured​

Bhopal/Gwalior, March 26 (IANS) Three persons have been arrested by the Behat Police in Gwalior for allegedly firing at a moving car, leaving a 60-year-old woman critically injured. ​

Read More

The police claimed to have cracked the case within 48 hours of the incident.​

According to Superintendent of Police Gwalior, Dharmveer Singh, the accused chased a “Scorpio car” in a “Creta” vehicle and opened fire on it after an argument over passage on the road. A .315 bore gun, live and spent cartridges, and the Creta car used in the crime have been seized by the police, the officer said. ​

The incident took place when Bhim Gautam Sharma, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, was returning home with his mother, Vimla Devi Sharma, after attending a Bhagwat Katha in Gijorra Dudhkhoh village of Gwalior. ​

On their way back, they had visited the Ratangarh Mata Temple and Dandroua Dham Temple. ​

Near Rangawan village under the Behat police station area, they came across a white car with three to four youths parked on the narrow road. Bhim honked the horn to request passage. ​

When there was no response, he used the hooter, which apparently angered the youths, police said. ​

After some time, the youths allowed the Scorpio to pass. However, as soon as the victims’ car moved ahead, the miscreants started chasing it. A short distance later, they opened fire. ​

One bullet pierced through the car and hit Vimla Devi Sharma, who was sitting next to the driver, in the neck. The woman sustained critical injuries in the incident. ​

The accused fled towards Bhind after the shooting. The injured woman was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where her condition remains critical. ​

Following the incident, the Behat Police registered a case of attempted murder and launched a swift investigation. ​

The three accused arrested have been identified, though their names have not yet been disclosed. ​

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the full details and identify if any other persons were involved in the crime. ​

--IANS

sktr/dan