Most-wanted gangster detained in Moldova: Punjab DGP ​

Chandigarh, March 7 (IANS) Marking a significant success in ongoing efforts to track and bring back offenders evading justice overseas amidst the ongoing ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ campaign launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, most-wanted gangster Amritpal Singh, alias Amrit Dalam, has been detained at the Moldova border, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Saturday. ​

The fugitive Amritpal Dalam was detained on the basis of an Interpol Red Notice (Red Corner Notice) issued at the request of Punjab Police in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Interpol, and other central agencies. ​

Pertinently, on the directions of Chief Minister Mann, the Punjab Police has recently established Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC), headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP-Counter Intelligence) Ashish Choudhary, to reach out to the criminals sitting abroad and expedite their extradition process to bring them back to Punjab to face legal action. ​

According to information, Amritpal Singh, alias Amrit Dalam, a native of Dalam Nangal village in Batala, was closely aligned with the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and had fled abroad using a fraudulent passport. ​

He has been actively making extortion calls targeting individuals and business owners, particularly in the Amritsar region. ​

DGP Yadav said that Amritpal Singh is wanted in multiple serious criminal cases, including drug smuggling, murders, attempted murders, etc., in Punjab and had been absconding abroad for a considerable period. ​

“His (Amrit Dalam’s) detention follows sustained international coordination and persistent follow-up by Punjab Police agencies,” he said, while adding that legal and diplomatic procedures are now underway to secure his extradition or deportation to India so that he can face the law. ​

The DGP said that the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC) of the Punjab Police is currently pursuing various criminals who are hiding abroad. ​

