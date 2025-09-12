More police brutalities surface in Kerala as family of DYFI leader vows to fight for justice

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 12 (IANS) With several reports of police atrocities against those taken into custody surfacing, a family in Kerala's Adoor has decided to fight for the alleged custodial death of their son.

The family of DYFI -- the youth wing of the CPI(M) -- leader Joel, who died in 2020 after alleged custodial torture, has vowed to pursue a legal battle until justice is served.

Joel’s father, K.K. Joikutty, alleged that local CPI(M) leaders supported police brutality against his son, fearing he might expose party secrets.

He further stated that the CPI(M)’s claim that Joel was expelled from the party was “a lie” and insisted that the family would not relent until accountability is fixed.

Joel, popularly known as Nellimukal Kochumukal Joel, was reportedly assaulted by the police on January 1, 2020, during the first Pinarayi Vijayan government (2016-21).

He succumbed to his injuries four months later, on May 22.

According to the family, the assault was carried out under the instructions of CPI(M) leaders, who allegedly wanted to shield financial irregularities.

They accused the then Circle Inspector U. Biju and his team of brutally beating Joel, leaving him with severe health complications that led to his death.

Joel’s paternal aunt, K.K. Kunjamma, who attempted to intervene, was also allegedly beaten by the police.

Despite filing complaints with the Chief Minister and the State Police Chief in 2020, the family said no action was taken.

The Congress has since demanded a reinvestigation, describing the case as “deeply suspicious”.

The CPI(M) leadership, however, has dismissed the allegations, maintaining that Joel died of a heart attack and that the party had no connection to the incident.

Joel was initially taken into custody following a dispute related to a vehicle accident. The subsequent assault reportedly caused serious physical problems, forcing him to undergo months of treatment.

Family members said he suffered from severe complications, including pus and blood in his urine, before passing away on May 22, 2020.

Reiterating their stand, Joel’s family said they would not rest until those responsible for his death are brought to justice.

Meanwhile, with a fresh session of the Kerala Assembly beginning next week, the Congress-led opposition is readying a list of custodial brutalities that people have suffered under the Vijayan regime.

