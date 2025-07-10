Modi govt stands resolutely with states: HM Amit Shah

Guwahati, July 10 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said that the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands resolutely beside the states in all situations.

Amit Shah, in a post on the X handle, said: “Modi govt stands resolutely beside the states in all situations. Today, the central government has approved Rs 1066.80 crore for flood- and landslide-affected states of Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Kerala, and Uttarakhand as part of the Central share under SDRF.”

The Home Minister pointed out that more than Rs 8000 crore from SDRF/NDRF funds has been provided to 19 states this year.

“Apart from financial aid, providing all logistic assistance, including deployment of requisite NDRF, Army, and Air Force, has been our priority,” he said.

DoNER Minister Scindia in a separate post on his X handle said: “The government led by PM Narendra Modi stands rock solid with every state, not just in words, but through decisive action. Grateful to Hon’ble HM Amit Shah for reaffirming this unwavering commitment with timely support to flood-affected states.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday approved the release of Rs 1,066.80 crore to flood and landslide-hit six states - Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Kerala and Uttarakhand.

Among the six flood affected states, Assam received Rs 375.60 crore, Rs 29.20 crore was given to Manipur, Rs 30.40 crore to Meghalaya, Rs 22.80 crore to Mizoram, Rs 153.20 crore to Kerala, and Rs 455.60 crore to Uttarakhand, as Central share from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), said a Ministry statement.

These states have been affected due to extremely heavy rainfall, floods and landslides during the south-west monsoon, it said.

In view of the recent wave of heavy rains and urban flooding in the northeastern region, the Indian Army has launched extensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations under Operation Jal Rahat 2 in three states of the region.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Amit Shukla said that the coordinated deployment of troops across Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur is being led by Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) in collaboration with the local civil administration.

In Assam, the Dhansiri River in Golaghat district has breached danger levels. Although water levels are now receding, the Indian Army continues to monitor the situation closely and is ready to intervene should the need arise.

In Nagaland, the Deputy Commissioner of Dimapur formally requisitioned assistance from the Indian Army on Thursday to provide immediate flood relief in Singrijan Colony, one of the worst-hit areas, the spokesman said.

He said that the Army swiftly responded with the deployment of an Engineer Task Force (ETF) team. While a verbal de-requisition was received later in the day, the Army remained on standby with resources mobilised through the Flood Relief Control Centre at Headquarters, Inspector General Assam Rifles (North).

In Manipur, the Nambol River flowing through Imphal West and Bishnupur districts has also surpassed danger levels.

While floodwaters are beginning to recede, the Army remains actively engaged in relief operations in coordination with civil authorities. According to Lt Col Amit Shukla, 40 Relief Columns of the Army were deployed in the three states, and 3,820 people were rescued.

The defence spokesman said that 1,361 food packets and 15,421 water bottles were distributed among the flood-hit people, while medical aid was provided to 2,095 individuals.

