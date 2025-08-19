MK Stalin congratulates INDIA Bloc candidate Sudarshan Reddy, calls him perfect choice for VP

Chennai, Aug 19(IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday extended his congratulations to former Supreme Court judge B. Sudarshan Reddy, who has been announced as the INDIA Bloc’s candidate for the upcoming Vice-Presidential election.

In a social media post, Stalin lauded Justice Reddy as a leader of integrity who has always upheld the Constitution and championed social justice.

He said the former judge had consistently safeguarded citizens’ rights and had earned widespread respect for his independent and principled approach.

Stalin stressed that the INDIA bloc’s choice comes at a critical juncture when constitutional values and democratic institutions are under severe strain.

“At a time when autonomous institutions are being reduced to extensions of the ruling BJP and constitutional principles are facing erosion, this nomination reflects our united resolve to defend democracy and protect the dignity of the Constitution,” he said.

The DMK leader also highlighted the importance of electing leaders who believe in secularism, federalism, social justice, and unity in diversity.

He described Justice Reddy as a democratic statesman committed to these values, adding that his candidature represented the will and sentiment of the people.

Stalin further used the occasion to criticise the Union government for ignoring Tamil Nadu’s genuine demands, ranging from the exemption of NEET to fair financial allocations and educational support.

He said the central government’s majoritarian policies had marginalised the state and undermined cooperative federalism.

Portraying Reddy as the ideal candidate for the post of Vice President, Stalin said he was someone capable of facilitating meaningful debate in Parliament while ensuring that opposition voices are heard.

“Justice Sudarshan Reddy can stand firm against majoritarianism, authoritarian tendencies, and hate-driven politics. He is undoubtedly the perfect choice for this high office,” he declared.

With the election scheduled for September 9, Stalin’s strong endorsement signals the DMK’s commitment to rallying behind the INDIA alliance nominee, reinforcing the bloc’s united stand against the BJP-led government at the Centre.

--IANS

aal/dan