Minor stabbed to death in Delhi’s Dayalpur, police launch manhunt

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) A minor boy was brutally stabbed to death late at night in Delhi's Dayalpur area, triggering fear and tension across the locality, officials said on Thursday.

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The incident took place in Lane Number 13 under the jurisdiction of Dayalpur Police Station in northeast Delhi.

The injured victim was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in Shastri Park, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, according to the Delhi Police.

According to local residents, the incident took place late at night when two to three assailants allegedly attacked the minor, inflicting multiple stab injuries before fleeing the scene. Police were immediately alerted following the attack.

Officials said that by the time the victim was taken to the hospital, his condition was critical, and he could not be saved.

A team from the Delhi Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and initiated an investigation. A Forensic Science Laboratory team was also called in to examine the crime scene and collect vital evidence.

Police said efforts are currently underway to establish the identity of the deceased, while CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to identify and trace the accused persons involved in the crime.

The body has been taken into custody and sent to the mortuary at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Authorities have registered a case of murder in connection with the incident, and a manhunt has been launched to apprehend those responsible. Investigators are also working to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

The incident comes close on the heels of another fatal stabbing reported on March 24 in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, where an 18-year-old youth lost his life.

In that case, the victim, identified as Mohammad Asif, a resident of Subhash Mohalla, was attacked near a temple in the locality. By the time police reached the scene, he had already been taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital by his family members, where he later succumbed to his injuries during treatment, officials had said.

--IANS

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