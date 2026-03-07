Minor explosions rock closed clubhouse in Kolkata, no injuries reported

Kolkata, March 7 (IANS) Minor explosions were reported at a closed clubhouse in north Kolkata on Saturday morning, triggering panic in the area. However, no injuries have been reported, police officials said.

Read More

According to police, a series of explosions spread panic at a closed clubhouse on 1/2 C Gangulipara Lane in Paikpara, north Kolkata, at around 7 a.m. The force of the explosion blew off the tin roof of the house, which landed on the roof of a multi-storey building next to it.

Locals alleged that someone had left a crude bomb in the abandoned clubhouse. Some also believe that there was a dispute between promoters that led to the incident.

An investigation is underway to determine whether there was any other reason behind the explosion in the run-up to the state Assembly elections.

According to the police, locals were jolted out of their sleep by the explosion in the closed clubhouse. Eyewitnesses reported hearing at least 5 loud explosions. They saw that the tin roof of the clubhouse had blown off. The closed door had also blown off. Fire was raging in the ransacked club.

The locals quickly informed the Chitpur police station. The bomb squad was also informed. Officers of the bomb and dog squads quickly reached the spot for investigation.

The club and the area adjacent to it were supposed to be developed into a housing complex. Locals said that there was probably a dispute about it. The club had been closed for the last 6-7 months. However, locals said that many outsiders used to come there occasionally. Perhaps due to this dispute, someone had stored bombs in the closed clubhouse, the locals alleged.

Following the incident, locals demanded immediate deployment of police in the area and installation of CCTV cameras around the clubhouse. The police are investigating the matter.

--IANS

sch/skp