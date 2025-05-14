Military chiefs, CDS brief President Murmu on ‘Operation Sindoor’

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, along with the three service chiefs -- Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi -- called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday to brief her on 'Operation Sindoor'.

As the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the President was apprised of the details and outcomes of the operation, which was launched in response to the brutal killing of 26 people by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.

The armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' to neutralise the perpetrators. Strikes were carried out on terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

According to military sources, over 100 terrorists were eliminated during 'Operation Sindoor'.

President Murmu lauded the courage and efforts of the armed forces and described the operation as a "matter of national pride."

The President was given a comprehensive account of these developments during the briefing.

A day earlier, CDS General Anil Chauhan had also met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence in New Delhi.

Earlier, key insights from 'Operation Sindoor' were also shared in a high-level meeting with retired military personnel and strategic think tanks in New Delhi.

The meeting was attended by CDS Anil Chauhan, General Dwivedi, Admiral Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal Singh.

The Senior leadership of the Indian Armed Forces shared their perspectives on 'Operation Sindoor's' operational success, highlighting its strategic significance and the military's joint capabilities.

A defining feature of the operation was its execution across all warfare domains -- land, air, sea, and cyber. Military officials attributed its success to exceptional inter-service coordination, technical integration, and unified planning.

This synergy was evident not only in combat operations but also in every layer of planning, communication, and decision-making. The experiences shared during the meeting offered valuable lessons for future military campaigns and emphasised the evolving nature of warfare.

The discussions reflected the Indian Armed Forces’ strategic vision, commitment to integrated operations, and readiness to tackle emerging challenges.

--IANS