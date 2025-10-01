Methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 20.61 crore seized in Mizoram

Aizawl, Oct 1 (IANS) The Assam Rifles have seized drugs valued at Rs 20.61 crore in Mizoram, officials said on Wednesday.

A defence spokesman said that based on credible intelligence on the trafficking of contraband drugs, Assam Rifles launched a search operation on Tuesday night in Mizoram’s Khawzawl areas bordering Myanmar.

During the conduct of the operation, the troops observed a suspect carrying a consignment. On seeing the presence of security forces, the individual abandoned the package in the jungle and fled.

On conducting a thorough search of the area, the troops recovered 6.87 kg of Methamphetamine tablets, valued at approximately Rs 20.61 crores in the international market.

The seized narcotics were handed over to the Mizoram Police for further investigation and follow-up action. This operation once again highlighted the relentless commitment of the Assam Rifles in combating drug trafficking.

The highly addictive, banned methamphetamine tablets are also known as Yaba, party tablets or WY (World is Yours).

Assam Rifles officials said that the drugs were smuggled from Myanmar and intended to be ferried to other parts of India or abroad.

Myanmar, which shares a 1,643 km unfenced border with four northeastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram -- serves as a key transit point for drugs, particularly heroin and methamphetamine tablets, entering India.

The Mizoram districts that border Myanmar are Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual, and Serchhip. These six districts share a combined border of 510 km with Myanmar's Chin state, which is a hub for smuggling of varied drugs, exotic wildlife animals and many other contraband through the Northeastern states.

Meanwhile, on September 29, the Assam Rifles seized methamphetamine tablets worth more than Rs 60 crore in West Tripura’s Mohanpur areas, which share a border with Bangladesh.

A defence spokesman said that, acting on credible intelligence, troops swiftly intercepted a major consignment, foiling an attempt by drug peddlers to exploit the festive atmosphere of Durga Puja for smuggling of methamphetamine tablets.

