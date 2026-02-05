Meghalaya coal mine tragedy: 18 bodies recovered, says CM Sangma

Shillong, Feb 5 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday confirmed that at least 18 bodies of labourers have been recovered so far from a collapsed illegal coal mine at Thangsko in the coal-rich East Jaintia Hills district, even as search and rescue operations continue.

Speaking to reporters here, Sangma said the incident occurred earlier in the day when a powerful dynamite blast triggered the collapse of the illegal mine, trapping several workers inside. The explosion reportedly took place around 11.30 a.m. during mining activity.

The Chief Minister said two cabinet ministers — Wailadmiki Shylla and Lahkmen Rymbui — have been directed to visit the accident site to oversee the situation and coordinate relief and rescue efforts. The site is located in a remote area, around a three-hour journey from the district headquarters at Khliehriat.

Sangma said he is personally monitoring the situation and remains in constant touch with district officials.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who is in charge of the Home (Police) department, is also closely coordinating with the administration to ensure that rescue operations are carried out efficiently.

“Search and rescue operations are underway, and investigations have been initiated,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the state government is taking the incident with utmost seriousness.

Disaster response teams, including personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), have been mobilised to assist local authorities in the ongoing operation, which is being conducted under challenging conditions due to unstable terrain and safety concerns.

Earlier, the Chief Minister said the Meghalaya government has ordered a thorough inquiry into the incident and made it clear that accountability would be enforced.

“The Government of Meghalaya has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. Accountability will be fixed, and those responsible will face strict legal action,” he said.

Stressing that there would be no leniency in matters involving public safety, the Chief Minister asserted that the state would not compromise when it comes to the protection of human lives.

He said the administration would ensure that all necessary legal and administrative steps are taken based on the findings of the inquiry.

“In this moment of sorrow, the State stands in solidarity with all those affected,” Sangma added.

