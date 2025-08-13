Meat shop closure order on I-Day callous, unconstitutional, says Owaisi

Hyderabad, Aug 13 (IANS) AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed the closure of slaughterhouses and meat shops on Independence Day, calling the move by the municipal authorities ‘callous’ and ‘unconstitutional’.

The Hyderabad MP took to ‘X’ on Wednesday to criticise the orders issued by many municipal corporations and questioned the connection between eating meat and Independence Day.

“Many municipal corporations across India seemed to have ordered that slaughterhouses and meat shops should be closed on 15th August. Unfortunately, GHMC has also made a similar order. This is callous and unconstitutional,” posted Owaisi.

“What’s the connection between eating meat and celebrating independence day? 99% of Telangana’s people eat meat. These meat bans violate people’s right to liberty, privacy, livelihood, culture, nutrition & religion,” added the president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

The GHMC has already issued orders for the closure of cattle slaughterhouses and retail beef shops on August 15 and August 16 on account of Independence Day and Janmastami, respectively.

The Municipal Corporation issued the order under section 533 (b) of the GHMC Act, 1955.

The GHMC Commissioner sent the order to the Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.

All veterinary officers, assistant directors (veterinary), deputy directors (veterinary), Veterinary Section, GHMC, have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the order. Also, all Zonal Commissioners and Additional Commissioners of GHMC, Managing Director, Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation and the Director, Veterinary & Animal Husbandry Department have been issued the orders.

Similar orders have been issued by municipal authorities in Mumbai. Samajwadi Party’s Maharashtra unit president and MLA Abu Azmi condemned the move to keep meat shops closed in Kalyan-Dombivli near Mumbai on Independence Day.

"I strongly condemn this law. August 15 is Independence Day, the day people gained freedom from slavery. On that very day, you want to introduce a law that takes away people’s freedom? What will people eat? If this is correct, then close all hotels too. Poor people who run small businesses will be forced to shut down," he said.

--IANS

ms/dpb