'May he be blessed with long and healthy life': PM Modi wishes Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended birthday greetings to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, wishing him a long and healthy life.

Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “Best wishes to Punjab CM Shri Bhagwant Mann Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.”

Born in 1973 in Satoj village of Sangrur district, Mann hails from a family of schoolteachers. He graduated with a degree in Commerce from Shaheed Udham Singh Government College in 1992. During his college years, he gained early popularity at the age of 18 by releasing an audio cassette that resonated with audiences.

He rose to fame through his television shows Jugnu Kehnda Hai and Jugnu Mast Mast, becoming a household name. Known for his sharp social and political satire, Mann became widely recognised in 2008 after competing in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge on Star Plus. He also acted in the National Award-winning film Main Maa Punjab Dee.

At the height of his comedy career, Mann joined the People’s Party of Punjab, founded by Manpreet Singh Badal, nephew of Akali leader Parkash Singh Badal. He contested his first assembly election in 2012 from the Lehra constituency in Sangrur against former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal.

Following the merger of the People’s Party with the Congress, Mann joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at the invitation of its national convener Arvind Kejriwal. In 2014, he won the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, defeating senior Akali leader S.S. Dhindsa.

By 2017, Mann had become the most prominent AAP face in Punjab. However, in 2018, he resigned as the party’s state president after Kejriwal apologised to Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a defamation case. Mann, who had frequently criticised Majithia, was reappointed as state president a year later.

In 2019, Mann won the general election and remained AAP’s sole MP from Punjab. Though widely admired, he faced criticism from BJP leaders for allegedly addressing Parliament in an inebriated state. That year, Mann publicly pledged to give up alcohol.

Mann was sworn in as Chief Minister of Punjab on March 16, 2022. He won from the Dhuri Assembly seat by a margin of over 58,000 votes.

--IANS

jk/