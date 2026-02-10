Mathura family tragedy: Five found dead, suicide suspected (Lead)

Mathura, Feb 10 (IANS) Five members of a family were found dead in a village under the Mahavan police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district, police officials said on Tuesday. They suspected it to be a case of mass suicide.

The deceased include a man, his wife, and their three children. The incident came to light after villagers grew suspicious when the family did not come out of their room for a long time in the morning.

Neighbours peeped inside through a window and were shocked to find the family lying motionless, following which the police were informed.

On reaching the spot, police found glasses of milk lying near the bodies, raising suspicion that a poisonous substance may have been mixed with it. A forensic team was called, and evidence was collected from the scene.

Mahavan Circle Officer Shweta Verma said a video recovered from the house suggests that the family took the extreme step on their own.

“Prima facie, it appears that the man first killed his wife and children and then ended his own life. There is no indication of involvement of any third party at this stage,” she said, adding that all aspects of the case are being thoroughly investigated.

A neighbour said the family had never shared their problems. “Whenever we asked, they would say everything was fine,” the neighbour said.

Police said a suicide note and some writing related to suicide were found on the wall, along with a video referring to the act.

However, the police said the exact reason behind the decision is not yet clear. Officials added that the family was engaged in agriculture.

Police officials said the five were found unconscious inside the house and were declared dead after medical examination. While initial suspicion points to the consumption of poisonous substances, the exact cause and time of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem reports are received, police said.

All five bodies have been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem. Senior police officers are questioning relatives and nearby residents to ascertain whether the family was under financial stress, family tension, or any other pressure. The family’s recent activities and social circumstances are also being looked into.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the village. Police said the complete picture will emerge after forensic analysis and post-mortem findings.

