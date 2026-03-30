Maoists have no faith in democracy or development, says HM Shah in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday launched a strong attack on Maoist ideology in the Lok Sabha, asserting that the core principle of Maoists — “political power grows out of the barrel of a gun” — shows they have no interest in serving the people or promoting development.

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“Their only aim is to spread their ideology among tribal communities and capture power. There is no discourse on development, democracy or progress in their doctrine,” HM Shah said.

The Minister criticised those who justify Maoist violence in the name of justice. He questioned how people who violate the Constitution, take up arms and kill innocent civilians can compare themselves to freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh and Birsa Munda.

“Such comparisons are completely unacceptable,” he added. HM Shah emphasised that the Modi government is committed to eradicating Maoism through a twin strategy of security and development.

He paid tribute to the security personnel and civilians who have lost their lives in the fight against left-wing extremism.

Explaining the historical reasons behind the rise of Naxalism, HM Shah said that after Independence in 1947, the country had limited resources and the administrative reach of the new state was initially weak in remote tribal areas.

Development could not reach every region simultaneously due to the scarcity of funds and infrastructure. Maoists exploited this vacuum, particularly in the tribal belt of Central India, and propagated their ideology among innocent tribals, the Home Minister said.

He pointed out that regions like Naxalbari and Bastar became breeding grounds for extremism not just because of economic backwardness, but due to a combination of low literacy, weak state presence and the absence of strong counter-ideologies.

HM Shah noted that areas with similar economic conditions and literacy rates, such as Saharsa in Bihar and Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, did not witness the same level of Maoist influence, indicating that geographical and ideological factors also played a key role.

The Home Minister reiterated the government’s resolve to make India free from Maoism by strengthening security operations while simultaneously bringing roads, schools, mobile connectivity and development to the affected regions.

The minister said he had visited Naxal affected area and had urged all Maoists to lay down arms. “This is the policy of our government to talk with those only who lay down their arms,” HM Shah said in a clear warning.

--IANS

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