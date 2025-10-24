Manipur: Ayangbam Oken Singh appointed Chairperson of state Cong SC wing

New Delhi/Imphal, Oct 24 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday approved the proposal for the appointment of Ayangbam Oken Singh as the Chairperson of Manipur Congress Committee’s Scheduled Caste Department with immediate effect.

All India Congress Committee General Secretary K. C. Venugopal, in a statement, announced the appointment of Ayangbam Oken Singh, a Social Worker turned politician.

Party sources in Imphal said that the 54-year-old Scheduled Caste leader Singh was earlier in the National People’s Party and a few years back joined the Congress.

As NPP candidate he unsuccessfully contested the Sekmai (SC) constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections and he was defeated by BJP candidate Heikham Dingo Singh.

Meanwhile, Manipur state Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh on Friday said that the people of Manipur can see clearly -- Vinash Kale Vipreet Buddhi! (When destiny approaches, people tend to act foolishly).

“When a government loses touch with truth and the people’s voice, its end is certain. The BJP’s arrogance, injustice, and divisive politics are leading them to their own downfall. As a result, the people are enduring unbearable pain and unending sorrow. Communities that once lived together in peace are now divided by fear and mistrust,” the Congress leader said in a statement.

He said that the cries of mothers, the suffering of the youth, and the silence of those in power reveal a tragic collapse of governance and humanity.

Singh, also a Congress MLA, said that it is time for the voices of the people to rise above the politics of hatred and restore peace, justice, and normalcy in our land. The Congress party stands firmly with the people of Manipur, to heal the wounds, to unite hearts, and to rebuild a peaceful and dignified future for all, he stated.

The state Congress chief said that the so called double engine BJP government has completely failed to construct and maintain roads and highways, the very lifelines of Manipur.

The condition of national highways in the state is horrible, with no signs of repair, maintenance, or improvement. The suffering of the people who travel on these roads is unprecedented in the history of Manipur, he said.

--IANS

sc/pgh