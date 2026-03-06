Man kills nephew, niece over land dispute in MP's Sehore

Sehore, March 6 (IANS) In a horrific crime, a middle-age man allegedly killed his nephew and niece over a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred in Dharmapuri village under Siddiganj police station area falls under Astha town in Sehore district, around 60 km from the state capital Bhopal.

According to police, the accused, Harisingh Malviya, killed his younger brother's children Sheetal (20) and Kuldeep (19).

The preliminary investigation revealed that the family had an old dispute over parental property and a fresh clash occurred during which Harish killed his brother Jagdeesh Malviya's children, police said.

According to information, Sheetal and Kuldeep were walking towards the exam centre with their admit cards in hand, hoping to secure a better future through education. But barely a short distance from their home, they were ambushed by their uncle Harish Malviya, who allegedly assaulted them repeatedly with a stick.

Family members claimed that the children were thrashed brutally after which they collapsed.

They were taken to the hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared them dead after a medical examination.

Later, enraged with the brutal killing of two young children, family members created ruckus at Astha Civil Hospital where the bodies were taken for the post-mortem examination. A police constable was also beaten.

However, the police managed the situation and an autopsy was conducted.

Meanwhile, police have launched an intensive manhunt for the accused uncle, Harish Malviya, who fled after the attack.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sunita Rawat said multiple teams have been formed and raids are being carried out in forests and suspected hideouts to track him down.

A senior police inspector Girish Dubey said that the situation was brought under control after additional force was deployed in the village where crime took place and at the hospital.

"A case has been registered and search for the accused person is underway," he added.

The station in charge, Raju Singh Baghel, said the crime scene has been thoroughly examined and evidence collected. Given the tense atmosphere in the village, additional police personnel have been deployed to prevent any escalation.

Meanwhile, Jagdish's another brother Mukesh Malviya talking to media persons said, "We lost two children because of the Siddiqganj police station. We had given four applications in two months to SP Deepak Kumar Shukla, SDOP Damodar Gupta and Siddiqganj police station."

--IANS

pd/svn