Man detained for murdering 13-year-old girl in Bikaner

Jaipur, Feb 24 (IANS) A man has been detained in connection with the murder of a 13-year-old girl who was on her way to appear for her Class 8 board examination in a village under Bikaner district in Rajasthan.

On February 21, the minor left her residence around 12:15 p.m. to go to a nearby examination centre. However, she could not reach there.

When she did not arrive at the school, the administration informed her family at approximately 1:46 p.m.

Locals said that the girl used to walk down to her school every day.

A search was initiated, and her body was later found at a short distance from the village.

The issue rocked Vidhan Sabha on Monday where opposition raised a demand to check such heinous crimes in state.

Superintendent of Police Kavendra Singh Sagar stated that after three days of continuous investigation, technical analysis, and sustained interrogation, the police achieved a breakthrough in the case.

The police collected the CCTV footage from the area on the day of the incident, reviewed it.

CCTV footage showed the suspect entering the area around the time of the incident and returning later, which raised suspicion. The accused was identified.

During questioning, the accused initially gave misleading information regarding his whereabouts.

However, after detailed verification and interrogation, he allegedly confessed to strangling the minor.

Police suspect that a sexual assault may also have occurred. However, confirmation in this regard will be subject to the post-mortem examination report. The post-mortem examination is being conducted in accordance with due legal procedure.

A medical examination will also be conducted.

Further investigation is underway, and additional aspects of the case are being examined.

Bikaner Police reiterate their commitment to conducting a fair, thorough, and time-bound investigation and ensuring strict legal action against the accused as per law.

Meanwhile, family members and villagers are staging a protest demanding strict action and compensation in matter due to which post-mortem examination could not be made.

