Man detained for beating his mother to death in Kolkata

Kolkata, Aug 23 (IANS) A son has been accused of brutally beating his mother, resulting in the death of the elderly woman in West Bengal's Beliaghata area of Kolkata, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased woman has been identified as 65-year-old Nandita Basu. Her son Mainak Basu has been detained on charges of murder.

A case has been registered against the accused.

According to the police, around 1:50 p.m. on Saturday, they received information that a 65-year-old woman was lying unconscious in her house on Kabi Sukanta Sarani in Beliaghata area.

When the police went to see the victim, they found blood coming out of her mouth and her body was cold.

The woman's body was recovered and sent to the NRS Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

During the investigation, the police found out that Nandita Basu lived in that house with her son Mainak.

On Saturday, she had an argument with Mainak, who is 35-years-old.

At that time, Mainak brutally beat his mother following which she died.

"Prima facie it appears that she died after being beaten up by her son. However, the cause of death will be ascertained once we get the post-mortem report. The son has been detained. A case has been registered against him. An investigation has started," a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

The police officers are investigating why the youth beat his mother so brutally.

They are also trying to find out the reason why both engaged in an argument on Saturday.

Initial investigation revealed that Nandita often had problems with Mainak for various reasons.

There was a dispute between the mother-son duo on Saturday as well.

The incident, however, created a lull in the area as people were shocked to see a son beating up his mother, resulting in the latter's death.

Sources said that issues related to a property dispute could be the reason for a fallout in the relationship between the mother and the son.

--IANS

sch/khz