Man critically wounded in shootout in Kolkata

Kolkata, Feb 24 (IANS) A man was critically wounded in a shootout in West Bengal's Beniapukur area of Kolkata on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, a personal dispute between two person intensified into a shootout. About five to six rounds of bullets were fired at one person in Tiljala area of Beniapukur.

The injured youth was rushed to the trauma care of SSKM Hospital in a serious condition.

According to police sources, a person named Mohammad Salman had an argument with Mohammad Niaz on Monday night.

Salman then threatened Niaz over some issues. However, the people of the area settled the matter for that time being. The family members took Niaz home. However, around 1 a.m., Salman allegedly called Niaz from his house and fired 5-6 rounds at him.

Niaz's family members said that he was hit by three bullets in both his legs. He has been admitted to the trauma care of SSKM Hospital.

Locals said that the accused Salman is a local miscreant. There were several complaints against him before.

The Beniapukur police station was soon informed about the incident. The officers have started investigating the entire incident.

A resident of the area told local media persons, "They were chatting in the evening. During that chat, I saw some trouble. Then around 1 a.m., some people came to call for Niaz. Everyone had a bike. Three or four people were standing. They also had bags. Hearing a noise, we asked what happened. Then we saw that the boys who were standing had fled on their motorbikes. And one person was on the road. We first rescued him and took him to Chittaranjan Hospital. From there then we took him to SSKM hospital."

According to local sources, the accused Salman is associated with the criminals. There are several charges against him like theft, robbery and extortion.

However, it is still not clear why he had an argument with Niaz. The police have launched a search for the accused Salman.

--IANS

sch/svn