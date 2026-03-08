Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of trying to ‘replace’ Ambedkar’s Constitution with its manifesto

Kolkata, March 8 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to replace the “Indian Constitution: with their own party manifesto".

According to her, in this attempt, the ruling party at the Centre, the BJP, is systematically weaponising every democratic institution and every constitutional post to serve their own anti-people ambitions.

The observations from Mamata Banerjee come just a day after she, her party Trinamool Congress, and the West Bengal government led by her came under scathing criticism from all corners over the controversy related to President Droupadi Murmu’s scheduled programme at an International Santal Conclave at Gossaipur in Darjeeling district, where the President was the Chief Guest and the key speaker.

“What we are witnessing today is unprecedented, deeply unfortunate, and a direct assault on the democratic foundations of this republic. In their "One Nation, One Leader, One Party" frenzy, BJP has systematically weaponised every democratic institution and every constitutional post to serve their own Jono-Birodhi ambitions,” the Chief Minister said in a social media post issued in the morning.

According to her, first, the BJP and the Union government unleashed Central investigating agencies, different national commissions, a “servile” mouthpiece media, and a compliant section within the country’s judiciary against West Bengal.

Now they, the Chief Minister added, are misusing the Election Commission of India (ECI), which she terms as the “Vanish Commission”, to erase legitimate voters from the voters’ list in the state.

“This is what they want. They want to replace Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution with their party's manifesto. I have not stood for this. I will not stand for this. Our dharna at Dharmatala is our answer to every Bangla-Birodhi agenda that seeks to humiliate, intimidate, and persecute the people of this state. BJP's only priority is power. My priority is and has always been people. These Zamindars of Delhi will never succeed in their mission to subjugate this great land,” the Chief Minister added.

“Bengal rose to break the shackles of colonial rule. Bengal will rise again to pave the way for BJP's inevitable downfall, said the concluding lines of the Chief Minister’s social media statement.

