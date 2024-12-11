Mallikarjun Kharge Pays Tribute to Pranab Mukherjee on His Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: On the birth anniversary of former President Pranab Mukherjee, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid glowing tributes to the statesman, recalling his immense contributions to India's democracy and development.

Kharge took to social media to share a heartfelt message, quoting one of Mukherjee's profound observations:

"India's true story is the partnership of the people. Our wealth has been created by farmers and workers, industrialists and service-providers, soldiers and civilians."

Reflecting on Mukherjee's legacy, Kharge stated, "We remember the contribution of Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, to nation-building. A vital figure in national life and the Congress party for over five decades, he brought his wisdom, experience, and profound understanding of diverse subjects to every Constitutional position he held."

The Congress party also paid tributes to the former President who had served as Finance Minister and External Affairs Minister in the UPA governments. "Our humble tribute to Pranab Mukherjee, the former President of India and a visionary leader. Renowned as a key architect of India's economic reforms, his exemplary service in various ministerial roles significantly contributed to the nation's progress," the party posted on X.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his tributes to Pranab Mukherjee calling him "statesman par excellence" and highlighting his extensive contributions to the country's political landscape.

"Paying homage to former President of India Pranab Mukherjee Ji on his birth anniversary. A statesman par excellence, Pranab da played a significant role in national administration," Shah wrote

Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. Known for his exceptional administrative skills and political acumen, Mukherjee spent over five decades in public life, holding key portfolios such as Finance, Defence, and External Affairs in the Union Cabinet.

A Bharat Ratna awardee, Pranab Mukherjee, born on December 11, 1935, in Mirati village, Birbhum District, West Bengal, to freedom fighters Kamada Kinkar Mukherjee and Rajlakshmi, passed away on August 31, 2020, at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) in Delhi. In 2019, Mukherjee was honoured with India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna. (ANI)