Malicious intent behind ED's letter to Lokayukta CM Siddaramaiah

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah on Wednesday lashed out at the Enforcement Directorate for writing a letter to the Lokayuta before the petition came up for hearing in High Court and said that the ED wanted to influence the court.

"The ED had written a letter to the Lokayukta the day before our petition came up for hearing in the High Court with the intention of influencing the court.." Siddaramiah said.

Siddaramiah further stated that the inquiry report could have been submitted to the Lokayukta after the investigations. He also stated that there was a political malice and an attempt to bring the court to a position of prejudice behind writing the letter and leaking it to the media.

Siddaramiah also took to his X handle and wrote in a post "The day before our petition came up for hearing in the High Court, ED had written a letter to the Lokayukta with the intention of influencing the court."

"ED is investigating. It is not right that he is investigating. Even then, the inquiry report could have been submitted to the Lokayukta after conducting the investigation. Apart from that, writing to Lokayukta and leaking it to the media has political malice behind it. Regarding this issue, our petition is coming up for hearing in the High Court tomorrow. Behind the media publicity a day before this is a malicious political move to influence the court and prejudice the court," he said.

"The court directed the Lokayukta to submit the probe report by December 24. If needed, ED could have given a report to the Lokayukta. Apart from that, the people of the state will understand the purpose behind doing this," he added.

The ED in it's recent communication with the Karnataka Lokayukta said had claimed that MUDA had 'illegally' allotted a total of 1,095 sites in benami and other transactions. The ED also stated that the whole process of the allotment of sites to CM Siddaramiah's wife was found illegal.

When questioned about the cabinet reshuffle, the Karnataka CM said "Did I say that the ministerial council will be reshuffled? You have imagined and made news for yourself. How about asking me for an answer now? He said that even the high command has not given an instruction in this regard." (ANI)