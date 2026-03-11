Major blow to Maoists as 10 cadres lay down arms in Odisha's Kandhamal

Bhubaneswar, March 11 (IANS) As many as 10 hardcore Maoists on Wednesday formally surrendered before the Odisha Police at a special function held at the Reserve Police Lines in the state's Kandhamal district.

During the programme, the surrendered Maoists, operating under the KKBN (Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh) Division in Kandhamal district, voluntarily laid down their arms and handed over their weapons to Sanjeeb Panda, IPS, ADG (Anti-Naxal Operations), symbolising their decision to renounce violence and rejoin the mainstream.

Addressing the gathering, ADG Panda said: “The surrender of 10 Maoists, including State Committee Member (SCM) Sanu Pottam alias Nitu, reflects the steadily weakening influence of Left-wing extremist ideology in the region.”

Panda further emphasised that sustained operations by security forces, including the Special Operation Group (SOG), District Voluntary Force (DVF) of Odisha Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Border Security Force (BSF), have eroded the Maoists’ base. He assured that all surrendered Maoists would be extended benefits under the state government’s Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy, including financial assistance and vocational training to help them reintegrate into society with dignity.

Notably, Nitu, a native of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, carries a bounty of Rs 55 lakh as a State Committee Member of the Odisha State Committee of the Communist Party of India (Maoist). Nitu had joined the Maoist organisation in 2004 and had been active in Odisha since 2022.

Among the 10 Maoists who surrendered on Wednesday are one State Committee Member, one Divisional Committee Member, two Area Committee Members and six party members. Together, they carried rewards totalling more than Rs 1.15 crore. Altogether, they will also receive compensation of over Rs 1.55 crore, including additional cash assistance of Rs 40 lakh.

The Maoists surrendered along with 10 weapons, including two INSAS rifles, two SLRs, three .303 rifles, two single-shot guns, one 12-bore gun and a large quantity of ammunition. The surrendered ultras will also receive about Rs 10 lakh for the weapons.

On the occasion, ADG Panda also appreciated the efforts of the CRPF, particularly the 80th Battalion of the force, in facilitating the surrender process.

Odisha Police sources said that after the killing of Central Committee Member Ganesh Uike in Kandhamal in December 2025 and sustained operations by security forces, the Maoists had become demoralised and decided to surrender and join the mainstream.

Following the latest surrender, the number of armed cadres operating in Odisha has come down to around 25, with their activity now limited to the border areas of Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Rayagada districts.

