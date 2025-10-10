Mahila Congress welcomes Karnataka govt's decision to grant paid leave for menstruating women

New Delhi/Bengaluru, Oct 10 (IANS) The All India Mahila Congress said on Friday that it has welcomed and praised the Karnataka government's progressive decision to grant a paid leave per month to menstruating women employees in the state.

This landmark move reflects a sensitive and inclusive approach towards women's health and workplace equity.

Issuing an official statement, Alka Lamba, All India Mahila Congress President, said, "Menstrual health has long been an ignored aspect of gender-sensitive policymaking. By acknowledging the biological realities faced by women, the Karnataka government has set a powerful precedent for gender justice and workplace dignity. This initiative goes beyond welfare, it is a recognition of rights, compassion, and equality."

"The All India Mahila Congress firmly believes that true empowerment begins when policy reflects empathy. We appeal to all other state governments and Chief Ministers across the country to adopt similar measures, ensuring that every working woman, across public and private sectors, is treated with fairness and respect," Lamba noted.

"This decision resonates deeply with our continued efforts under the leadership of the Congress to promote women's health, dignity, and economic independence. It is our hope that this step will open the doors for broader discussions on gender equity, health access, and workplace inclusion across India," she said.

The Congress-led government in Karnataka on Thursday has approved a proposal to grant women staffers one day of paid menstrual leave every month.

Speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru after the Cabinet meeting, State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil announced the decision.

The decision was taken at the State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Minister Patil said that menstrual leave will be applicable in government offices, garment factories, multinational companies, IT firms, and private industrial sectors across the state.

He added that the Cabinet has approved the menstrual leave policy.

State Labour Minister Santosh Lad said, "We have been working for the past one year to introduce the rule granting menstrual leave. Women shoulder multiple responsibilities. Along with household work, they also take care of children. During menstruation, they experience both physical and mental stress. Hence, we formed a committee to deliberate on granting menstrual leave. The committee had recommended six days of leave annually. The state government has now decided to provide 12 days of leave per year."

