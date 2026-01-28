Maharashtra declares three-day state mourning over Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s death

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) The state government on Wednesday declared a three-day state mourning following the tragic demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, in a devastating plane crash near Baramati, this morning.

Ajit Pawar, one of Maharashtra’s most high-profile leaders, succumbed in inferno along with five others as the chartered flight flying from Mumbai, crash-landed and burst into flames while attempting to land at Baramati airport on Wednesday morning.

The three-day state mourning implies that the Tricolour will be flown half-mast on all official buildings across the state, and all entertainment programs will remain cancelled during the period, said a government notification.

A state funeral will be organised for the late NCP veteran as well as a towering political figure, who maintained strong grassroots connect and looked upon as people's leader, who worked closely with them.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while addressing the media at his official residence Varsha, expressed deep shock and grief over the loss.

Recalling Pawar’s long public life, Fadnavis said, “Ajit Dada was a leader forged through struggle-someone who never wavered, no matter the circumstances, and always moved forward with determination. He enjoyed immense trust and affection among ordinary people across Maharashtra. His contribution to the state’s development was significant. This is an extremely difficult day.”

The Chief Minister confirmed that he and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would travel to Baramati to meet Pawar’s family and finalise arrangements for the last rites and official tributes. The state government has also declared a public holiday on Wednesday as a tribute to the late leader.

Ajit Pawar died when a chartered aircraft flying from Mumbai crash-landed and caught fire while attempting to land at Baramati airport. Apart from Deputy CM Pawar, the people onboard the plane, Learjet 45 aircraft (registration VT-SSK) operated by VSR, included a personal security officer (PSO), an attendant, and two crew members -- a Pilot-in-Command (PIC) and a Second-in-Command (SIC).

Ajit Pawar's untimely demise marks a huge loss to Maharashtra’s political landscape and has left the state in deep mourning.

--IANS

sn/mr