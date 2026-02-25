Maha Guv’s speech misleading on jobs, investments: Jayant Patil

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) NCP (SP) legislator Jayant Patil on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the state government during the discussion on the Governor's address in the Legislative Assembly, while questioning illusory" figures presented regarding investments and job creation. ​

Read More

He said that the Governor mentioned MoUs worth Rs 30 lakh crore from 18 countries at Davos, promising 40 lakh jobs. Patil demanded actual data, noting that since 2022, the government has projected 53 lakh jobs without visible results. ​

He highlighted the Governor's admission that Maharashtra’s share in the national GDP has slipped from 14 per cent to 13.5 per cent. ​

He revealed that Rs 77,500 crore in payments to state contractors remain stalled.​

Comparing the Governor's address to a scripted performance, Patil remarked, "The Governor’s speech is essentially the Cabinet’s speech. It reminds me of the famous dialogue from 3 Idiots: ‘The words are ours, but he is the one speaking.’" ​

Patil expressed surprise over the conspicuous absence of any mention of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the address. ​

Patil noted that while the speech invoked several great personalities, the government has failed to internalise their values.​

He specifically pointed out the demolition of the historic Mankarnika Ghat in Varanasi, built by Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar. He demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government provide compensation for the destruction of the site and urged the Chief Minister to follow up. ​

While the government invokes Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Patil argued that there is no mention of concrete welfare schemes for the tribal community.​

Criticising the government’s stance on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue, Patil said that mere expressions of commitment are not enough. ​

“The Chief Minister is a lawyer himself and shares good relations with many. He must ensure this case is brought to the forefront to provide relief to the people in the border areas," he said. ​

He demanded a reservation of at least 30 seats in medical colleges for students from the disputed border regions.​

Focusing on Gadchiroli, Patil highlighted the plight of Mendha (Lekha), the first village in India to win community forest rights. ​

With 25 proposed mines in the district, he alleged that the voices of local tribals are being suppressed by labelling protesters as Naxals. He questioned why mineral transport from the Surjagad mines is not done via railway despite the presence of the Samruddhi Highway.​

Patil raised alarms over the Rs 25,000 crore budget for the Kumbh Mela Authority, which is Rs 5,000 crore more than the budget for the Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh. ​

He pointed out that CCTV work, which previously cost Rs 10 crore, has now ballooned to Rs 300 crore. He urged that contracts remain with Maharashtra-based firms rather than go to outsiders. ​

Patil highlighted the plight of Nashik farmers, noting that while production costs are Rs 1,600, market rates have crashed to Rs 600-Rs 700. He demanded a minimum rate of Rs 2,000.​

Expressing solidarity with farmers in Sangli, Patil urged the government not to build the Shaktipeeth highway on fertile agricultural land. ​

"We do not need 'Shakti' (power) at the cost of our farmers' livelihoods," he stated.

He criticised the government for neglecting the 'Umed' (MSRLM) women activists currently protesting at Azad Maidan, despite the program's success in creating 'Lakhpati Didis' during his tenure. ​

Patil expressed grave concern over the state of infrastructure. Over 1,164 schools lack separate toilets for girls, and 3,328 schools are without electricity. Despite new mental health policies, student suicides are rising. He called for a revival of reading culture in schools to divert youth from excessive mobile use.

​Patil warned that the government seems more focused on "dreamy aspirations" than on solving fundamental issues. ​

He urged the administration to fix the "troubled present" rather than just painting a bright picture of the future.

--IANS

sj/dan