Madhya Pradesh: Deputy Leader of Opposition Hemant Katare resigns

Bhopal, Feb 20 (IANS) Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Hemant Katare, has resigned from his post, citing “family responsibilities” and inability to devote sufficient time to his constituency duties.

Katare, a Congress MLA from the Ater seat, submitted his resignation to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President Jitu Patwari, and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar.

Organisation General Secretary Dr Sanjay Kamle confirmed the development, stating that Katare emphasised personal constraints under current circumstances, making it difficult to fulfil the role effectively.

Kamle clarified that the resignation is limited to the Deputy Leader position and does not affect Katare's membership in the Congress party. "He has been, is, and will continue to be with the Congress Party with full loyalty," Kamle said.

The final decision on accepting the resignation rests with State Congress President Jitu Patwari and the party's top leadership.

Katare, son of former Leader of Opposition Satyadev Katare, has been a prominent Congress face in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Elected from Ater in the 2023 Assembly polls, he was appointed Deputy Leader shortly after, representing a generational shift alongside Umang Singhar as LoP. His tenure saw active participation in Assembly debates, including demands for ministerial resignations over issues like water contamination in Indore's Bhagirathpura and other public grievances.

The move comes amid ongoing political flux in the opposition ranks following recent Assembly sessions marked by protests and walkouts over governance failures.

No immediate replacement for the Deputy Leader post has been announced.

Party sources indicated that the leadership will deliberate on the matter in the coming days.

The development is seen as a personal decision by Katare and is not linked to any internal party discord, according to party functionaries.

Katare attended the ongoing Assembly session till 4 p.m. on Friday but resigned thereafter. On Friday, Katare has his marriage anniversary.

