LWE-free areas will get new direction, development momentum: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Dec 15 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said the state government has formulated a special rehabilitation scheme for all Maoists who surrender, and asserted that areas freed from Left Wing Extremism (LWE) will now move towards a new direction and faster development.

He said a comprehensive system is being developed to ensure that Maoist or other extremist movements do not re-emerge on the soil of Madhya Pradesh. For this purpose, the state is also maintaining close coordination with all neighbouring states.

“Now, the affected areas will receive a new direction and a new pace of development,” Chief Minister Yadav said in a statement.

He stated that Left Wing Extremism and red terror had long remained major obstacles to development-oriented activities across the country and had created an atmosphere of fear among ordinary citizens. Therefore, uprooting Maoism and LWE from their roots was the government’s top priority, he said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that eliminating the decades-old Maoist problem was absolutely essential to accelerate development in Madhya Pradesh.

"Eliminating Maoists was a major challenge, but the rehabilitation policy and support from the Centre made it possible,” he added.

Describing December 11 as a landmark day for the state, CM Yadav said Madhya Pradesh had achieved the historic distinction of becoming LWE-free by ending 35 years of red terror.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh achieved this milestone nearly three-and-a-half months ahead of the deadline set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah for eliminating Naxalism from the country.

In the MMC Zone, comprising Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, a total of 42 Maoists surrendered within a span of 42 days and chose to join the mainstream of development. In addition, as many as 10 hardcore Maoists were killed in encounters in Madhya Pradesh in 2025, the Chief Minister said.

He also recalled that Maoist activities in the state had begun during 1988–90. Since then, Maoists had intimidated and harassed ordinary citizens and repeatedly created obstacles in the implementation of government development works, he added.

