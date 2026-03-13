LS Speaker Om Birla interacts with MPs, delegates from over 30 countries at Parliament House

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday met Members of Parliament and delegates from more than 30 countries who were visiting the Parliament House, with the interaction focusing on strengthening international understanding of democratic systems and parliamentary traditions.

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During the meeting, Birla and the visiting delegation held discussions on a wide range of subjects, including democratic governance, parliamentary practices, cultural connections, and contemporary global challenges faced by different nations.

Sharing details of the interaction on X, Birla said the meeting provided an opportunity for meaningful exchanges on how democratic institutions function in different parts of the world.

"Met Members of Parliament and delegates from over 30 countries visiting the Parliament House today. During the interaction, there were meaningful discussions on democratic systems, parliamentary traditions, cultural ties and contemporary global issues among our respective countries," he said.

Birla added that the visiting delegates closely observed the functioning of India’s parliamentary system and appreciated the country’s robust democratic framework.

"The members of the delegation closely observed and appreciated India’s strong parliamentary democratic system, the functioning of Parliament, and its rich traditions. They expressed great admiration and happiness after witnessing the structure of India’s Parliament, its historic legacy, and our deep commitment to democratic values," he said.

He further said that the international delegation is currently in India to participate in the NXT Conclave 2026, being held in New Delhi.

"... Representatives from diverse fields such as policy, academia, business, politics and science attended the inaugural session of the conclave and subsequently visited the Parliament House today. I extend my best wishes to all members of the delegation for a successful, pleasant, and meaningful stay in India," he added.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Birla spoke for the first time in the House after the no-confidence motion against him was rejected, expressing gratitude to members for participating in the debate and sharing their views. He emphasised that the functioning of the Parliament is guided strictly by established rules and procedures.

"There was a discussion for more than 12 hours on the motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker. The purpose of the debate was to understand the concerns and viewpoints of every member of the House," Birla said.

He highlighted that the Lok Sabha represents the democratic will of the people of India.

Birla stated that during his tenure, he had consistently tried to ensure that all members get an opportunity to speak and present their views.

"I have also encouraged those members who hesitate to speak to come forward and present their thoughts. In my two terms as Speaker, I have repeatedly requested members who were reluctant to participate in debates to speak in the House, as this strengthens the foundations of democracy," he said.

--IANS

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