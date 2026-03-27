LPG produced in Bengal should not go outside: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, March 27 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that the LPG, which is produced in the state, should not be sent outside the state as long as the current crisis over LPG supply is resolved.

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At the same time, she also expressed apprehension that following the mass scale transfers, replacement, and deputations of bureaucrats and police officers from West Bengal to other states by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the possibilities are high that the LPG produced in the state is supplied outside the state.

“Under no circumstances should the LPG produced in West Bengal go outside the state in the current period of crisis. The chances on this count remain because of the mass scale transfer, replacements, and deputations of the bureaucrats and police officers before the elections. At the same time, electoral officials and CAPF personnel will also come to West Bengal in huge numbers for the Assembly polls. The people of the state should not suffer because of the LPG supplied to them for their cooking,” the Chief Minister told media persons outside the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata before leaving for Andal in West Burdwan district to address different campaign rallies there.

Speaking on the occasion, she also attacked the ECI over the alleged deletion of names from several voters in the first supplementary list of cases referred for judicial adjudication, which was published earlier this week.

“The Supreme Court ordered the publication of the supplementary lists. They claim that the first supplementary list had been published. But we are yet to receive the hard copy of those lists. This is a murder of democracy and most unfortunate,” the Chief Minister said.

She also said that someday, people will seek explanations from those who are responsible for all these.

“If they have the courage, they should come out of the list transparently. Let the people know whether their names are there or not. In every district, there should be a tribunal to arrange the inclusion of names in the voter’s list. Is this country a personal property of the BJP?” the Chief Minister questioned.

--IANS

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