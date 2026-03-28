LoP Satheesan steps up attack over Sabarimala gold matter, seeks answers from CM Vijayan

Kochi, March 28 (IANS) The Sabarimala gold theft case has returned to the centre of Kerala’s political discourse, with the Opposition intensifying its attack on the ruling CPI-M and demanding accountability from the government.

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With the April 9 Assembly election campaign peaking, the Sabarimala gold scam has emerged as one of the principal campaign planks of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) against the ruling Left government.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Saturday questioned why no disciplinary action has been taken against CPI-M leaders allegedly involved in the case, despite the seriousness of the charges.

Addressing the media in Paravur, he said both Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI-M state secretary M.V. Govindan must clarify the party's stance and explain what he described as “continued protection” for the accused.

Satheesan pointed out that both the High Court and the Supreme Court had denied bail to the accused in strong terms, underlining the gravity of the allegations.

The case involves allegations that gold ornaments belonging to Lord Ayyappa were stolen, and that even a gatekeeper idol was allegedly sold and replaced with a copper replica.

The accused, he noted, spent days in custody and secured bail only due to delays in filing the charge sheet.

“What is the compulsion for the CPI-M to shield such individuals?” Satheesan asked, noting that some of the accused continue to hold positions as district committee members.

He argued that political parties typically act even in relatively minor cases, making the inaction in a case of this magnitude particularly questionable.

The Opposition leader also raised the possibility of political pressure, asking whether the accused were being protected to prevent them from naming influential figures, including a former and a serving minister.

He said the Chief Minister and the party leadership owe an explanation to the public.

Three top CPI-M leaders, including two former presidents of the Travancore Devaswom Board and a serving employee, were among the 13 arrested in the case.

Alleging that the government was effectively “shielding wrongdoers”, Satheesan accused the Chief Minister of evading questions on the issue, even as he addresses the media regularly during the election period.

With the controversy resurfacing, the issue is poised to remain a key flashpoint in Kerala’s political landscape.

--IANS

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