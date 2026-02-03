LoP Satheesan slams Kerala Ministers for targeting Gandhi family

Thiruvananthapuram Feb 3 (IANS) The political temperature in Kerala rose on Tuesday after Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan accused ministers in the Pinarayi Vijayan government of repeatedly insulting Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during Assembly proceedings, alleging that the remarks were part of a calculated attempt to appeal to the BJP’s political base ahead of elections.

The sharp criticism was triggered by comments made by State Excise Minister M.B. Rajesh, who allegedly claimed that Priyanka Gandhi had gone to have tea with the Prime Minister following amendments to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Satheesan termed the statement baseless and unbecoming of a Cabinet minister, accusing him of lowering the level of political discourse in the Assembly.

He further alleged that Rajesh had earlier claimed close personal ties with former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, sharing photographs of the two on social media.

Thakur had faced criticism in the past for controversial remarks made during the Delhi riots.

The contrast between expressing pride in that association and targeting Priyanka Gandhi was described by him as deeply hypocritical.

State Education Minister V. Sivankutty and other members of the Cabinet were also accused of frequently making disparaging references to Sonia Gandhi.

According to Satheesan, such remarks were not isolated incidents but part of a sustained pattern aimed at provoking controversy and polarising opinion.

Satheesan claimed that the repeated attacks on the Gandhi family were a deliberate strategy to gain favour with the BJP and attract its voters.

He warned that Congress would respond with continuous political campaigns to counter what they described as “low-level propaganda” by the ruling coalition.

Linking the controversy to broader issues, Satheesan reiterated the demand for action in the Sabarimala gold theft case.

The fresh exchange of accusations has further sharpened the political divide in the State.

With Assembly elections drawing closer, confrontations in the legislature and beyond are expected to intensify, as parties seek to consolidate their core supporters while framing narratives aimed at undecided voters

