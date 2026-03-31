LoP Adhikari, state BJP chief seek ECI intervention to stop location tracking of cell phone by Bengal Police

Kolkata, March 31 (IANS) West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, Samik Bhattacharya, and the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the State Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Tuesday, approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the latter's intervention to stop location tracking of their mobile phones by some top police officers in the state.

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Both LoP Adhikari and Bhattacharya visited the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)'s Office on Tuesday afternoon and submitted a written complaint there naming several top police officials as the masterminds behind the location tracking of their mobile phones.

Later speaking to the media persons, LoP Adhikari and Bhattacharya also named the police officials whom they accused of being involved in the tower location of their cell phones.

"The Director General of the state's Intelligence Branch, Vineet Kumar Goyal, and the Director General of the State Special Task Force, Javed Shamim, are involved in the phone tracking process. We have definite evidence in support of our allegations," the Leader of the Opposition claimed.

He also said that he had told the ECI that certain other police officers like the state's Director of Securities Manoj Kumar Verma; Superintendent of Jangipur Police District, Mehedi Hasan; and District Police Superintendent of West Midnapore, Palash Dhali, are not implementing the directions of the Commission properly despite the model code of conduct in force in the state amid the crucial two-phase Assembly polls next month.

State Trinamool Congress Vice-President, Jai Prakash Majumdar, refuted the allegations of location tracking of mobile phones by the two top BJP leaders and said that such allegations were reflections of the frustration of the BJP out of the fear of inevitable defeat in the upcoming state Assembly polls.

"The BJP is frustrated and afraid of defeat, and hence they are raising such baseless allegations. These are nothing more than the fear of defeat. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah has Pegasus. Now they are making unfair and false allegations about the crimes they themselves commit," Majumdar added.

--IANS

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