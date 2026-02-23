LoP Adhikari slams Bengal govt after video of civic volunteer beating truck driver goes viral

Kolkata, Feb 23 (IANS) After a purported video went viral where a civic volunteer engaged with West Bengal Police could be seen beating up a truck driver after he allegedly refused to pay extortion money, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, slammed the state government.

Read More

LoP Adhikari on Monday shared the purported video on his social media handle to highlight the incident.

The IANS however could not independently verify the contents of the video and therefore, cannot vouch for its authenticity.

In the social media post, Adhikari slammed the Mamata Banerjee government for what he claimed was "institutional corruption".

"Police collecting money by stopping cars or trucks in the name of 'naka' checking in different parts of the state is now institutional corruption. If they do not want to pay that money, either a false case is filed or they are beaten or tortured.

"A class of civic volunteers or home guards do this work along with the police, they do not hesitate to beat up the driver. This video below is proof of that, although they do not have this right legally," LoP Adhikari claimed in his post.

The BJP leader further alleged that the said incident took place on February 19 at Dankuni toll plaza in Hooghly district.

"The video below was taken by an injured truck driver and his assistant near the Dankuni Toll Plaza on February 19, 2026. In the video, see how a civic volunteer or home guard is beating the driver with a stick without any reason. If a truck driver breaks the law, there is a possibility of taking legal action against him, but no law in India has given the right to beat him like this," he said.

Adhikari also demanded the administration to immediately identify this civic volunteer or home guard and take legal action against him as well as punitive action.

"But that will not be possible, because they are doing this kind of activity day after day with the covert help of the government or administration. Therefore, this Trinamool government needs to be removed immediately because this situation needs to change in the state," he claimed.

--IANS

sch/rad