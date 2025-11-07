LoP Adhikari accuses Bengal administration to prevent BJP's procession on 'Vande Mataram' anniversary celebrations

Kolkata, Nov 7 (IANS) The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly and veteran BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari, on Friday, accused the local administration of deliberately digging up the road along the route for the BJP's procession on the occasion of the 150th year celebration of the country's national anthem, 'Vande Mataram', penned by iconic Bengali writer Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

A procession led by LoP Adhikari from the Goddess Kali temple at Thanthania in north Kolkata to Bankim Chandra Memorial Library at College Street, also in north Kolkata.

As the BJP's procession reached the College Street crossing, it came face to face with a group of Congress workers, who were protesting against some controversial remarks allegedly made by some BJP leaders about Rabindranath Tagore.

A heated conversation between the BJP and Congress workers broke out thereafter.

However, a major clash between the two groups was prevented by a huge police contingent present at the spot.

The procession led by LoP Adhikari again started proceeding towards Bankim Chandra Memorial Library.

After the rally reached the main approach-way to the library, LoP Adhikari got angry by the dilapidated condition of the road there.

Thereafter, he accused the local administration of deliberately digging up the road of the approach-way to prevent the procession by the BJP.

"They (Trinamool Congress) deliberately dug the road on hearing that I would be leading the BJP procession. They claim to be the great saviours of Bengal, Bengalis, and Bengali culture. But look at the manner in which they are insulting Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay by keeping the approach-way to the library named after him. The intellectuals who stand by the ruling party (Trinamool Congress) in the state should come here and see the condition of the road," the LoP said

He also noted that the deliberate digging of the road to prevent the BJP's procession reflects the narrow-mindedness of the Trinamool Congress and their administration.

"Our only slogan is 'Nation First'. Their (Trinamool Congress') mindset is anti-national in nature," he said.

--IANS

src/khz