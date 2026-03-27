Leverage diplomatic power to end West Asia war, J&K CM urges PM Modi

Jammu, March 27 (IANS) J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use diplomacy to end the West Asia war.

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Noting that the conflict is a humanitarian crisis impacting India directly, Abdullah urged Prime Minister Modi to leverage India’s strong diplomatic relations with key global players to help end the ongoing conflict in West Asia and alleviate human suffering in the region.

His remarks came during the ongoing Budget Session of the Assembly, where he addressed the escalating war in the Middle East that has affected lakhs of lives across the region and beyond.

Highlighting the human cost of the conflict, the Chief Minister said that while global discourse often shifts between regime change, strategic concerns such as the Strait of Hormuz, and rising oil prices, there remains a lack of clarity on the continued suffering of the people of Iran over the past several weeks.

He emphasised that the crisis directly impacts India as well, noting that many Indian citizens, including those from Jammu and Kashmir, are stranded in Iran.

He also pointed to the visible effects at home, such as long queues at petrol pumps, and the emotional distress felt by people.

"As representatives of the people, we have every right to raise our concerns in this house," he said, adding that although the Assembly may not be in a position to stop the war, India’s diplomatic standing places it in a unique position to contribute towards peace.

Referring to India’s relations with countries such as the United States, Israel, Iran, and other regional powers, the Chief Minister expressed confidence in the Centre’s ability to play a constructive role. He urged that an appeal be made to the Prime Minister to use these relationships and personal diplomatic channels to help bring the conflict to an early end.

He further said that ending the war would not only reduce the suffering of the people in the affected regions but also allow for peaceful coexistence among nations.

The Chief Minister strongly condemned what he described as an "unjust and illegal war imposed on Iran" and expressed condolences for all those who have lost their lives in the conflict, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his associates.

Reiterating his appeal, he said that the Indian government should make all possible efforts to end the war at the earliest, stressing that "the sooner it ends, the greater the benefit for humanity".

Framing the issue as a humanitarian crisis rather than a religious one, he said, “It is not any one religion that is being killed — it is humanity that is being killed.”

He concluded by expressing confidence that the entire Jammu and Kashmir Assembly would support any effort by India to play a meaningful role in bringing the conflict to an end.

--IANS

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