‘Lawlessness in Bengal, women not safe’: Union Tourism Minister

Bikaner, Oct 13 (IANS) Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched a scathing attack on the West Bengal government on Monday, alleging a complete collapse of law and order in the state and accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of turning a blind eye to rising crime, particularly against women.

"The lawlessness in West Bengal has put women’s safety at serious risk. Crimes are happening in broad daylight, and no one is safe, be it day or night. This is the result of Mamata Banerjee’s consistently insensitive approach to governance," Shekhawat told the media in Bikaner.

He cited the recent assault on a BJP MP allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers as evidence of growing political and social anarchy.

"It is shameful that such attacks happen under the watch of a woman Chief Minister. Instead of taking swift action, she makes statements that lack both empathy and seriousness," he added.

Shekhawat expressed confidence that the women of Bengal - the mothers, sisters, and daughters - would deliver a strong democratic response in the coming elections.

Commenting on the charges framed against Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family in the IRCTC scam, Shekhawat said that while the matter is sub judice, public perception is clear.

"The people of Bihar have not forgotten who looted public money in the fodder scam or who was involved in job rackets. That’s why they have been repeatedly pushed out of power. The NDA will return with a strong mandate in the upcoming Bihar elections," he said.

Responding to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s son demanding a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Shekhawat defended the organisation, calling it a resilient force in India’s nation-building journey.

"In its hundred-year journey, the Sangh has faced many such challenges. Like gold refined in fire, the Sangh has emerged stronger every time. These kinds of political statements have no impact on its commitment to the nation," he said.

On the controversy surrounding grazing lands in Bikaner, Shekhawat made an emotional appeal, stressing the cultural and environmental significance of such lands in western Rajasthan.

"For us, cows and grazing lands are not just land issues — they’re matters of faith and identity. Declaring such land as ‘arkaba’ is unacceptable. Mistakes must be corrected. This is about both public sentiment and ecological balance," he said.

Shekhawat revealed that he had previously filed a petition in court to protect these lands and would continue to work for their preservation.

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister paid homage to Maharaja Ganga Singh on his death anniversary, calling him a visionary ruler who laid the foundation for modern Bikaner.

"With transformational projects like the Gang Canal, Maharaja Ganga Singh reimagined Bikaner’s future. His legacy continues to inspire generations," Shekhawat said.

He also paid heartfelt tribute to veteran Congress leader Rameshwar Daddi, describing him as a true people’s leader, despite ideological differences.

"He always placed public interest above party politics. His fearless advocacy for farmers and the common man made him stand out. When the opposition spoke the truth, he didn’t hesitate to support it. That’s what made him truly democratic," Shekhawat remarked.

--IANS

arc/dan