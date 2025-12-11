Lack of level playing field for parties in elections, says Ajay Maken in RS

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) Congress MP Ajay Maken delivered a pointed speech in the Rajya Sabha, questioning whether India truly lives up to its claim of being the “mother of democracy”.

He argued that recent developments provide “loud evidence” that democracy may not be alive in practice, and outlined three essential elements of a democratic process -- a level playing field, transparency, and credibility.

On the first point, Maken drew from his experience as Treasurer of the Congress party. He said he had examined the accounts of his party and those of other political parties after elections, and found glaring disparities. According to him, the amounts in rival parties’ bank accounts shot up after 2014, raising questions about fairness.

“How is this a level playing field?” he asked.

He further alleged that Congress bank accounts were frozen ahead of the 2024 general election and only unfrozen after the results were declared, undermining the principle of equal opportunity.

Turning to transparency, Maken flagged inconsistencies in voter turnout figures in Haryana, which he said varied across announcements by the Election Commission.

He also criticised amendments that prevented access to CCTV footage of polling booths, arguing that such restrictions eroded public trust.

“If nothing wrong is being done, why is immunity being given to election officials?” he asked.

On credibility, Maken questioned the application of the model code of conduct. He said opposition promises of payouts to women were branded as bribes, while similar measures by the ruling party were not treated the same way.

Such double standards, he argued, weaken the credibility of the electoral process.

Concluding his remarks, Maken warned that changing laws cannot silence public sentiment. “You can change the laws, but you can’t repress the voice of the people,” he declared, urging the House to reflect on whether India’s democratic institutions are functioning as intended.

His intervention added to the charged atmosphere in Parliament, where debates over electoral integrity and political fairness have become increasingly contentious.

