Kurmi Samaj agitation makes little impact in Bengal

Kolkata, Sep 20 (IANS) The impact of the agitation by Adivasi Kurmi Samaj was minimal in West Bengal even as about 21 trains were diverted, short-terminated or cancelled in the state.

The state police administration took a strong stand in view of the Calcutta High Court's verdict which had termed the agitation as 'illegal and unconstitutional'.

Adequate police personnel and Railway Protection Force (RPF) were deployed at various stations, prevent any kind of road and rail blockade.

Purulia District Superintendent of Police Abhijit Bandyopadhyay said, "There is no blockade anywhere. Public life is normal everywhere."

Naka checking is going on at Bandwan-Jharkhand border, Barabazar-Jharkhand border and Chawkbazar in Jharkhand.

On Thursday, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court, upheld its previous order of 2023, and directed the Indian Railways authorities as well as the West Bengal government to take appropriate action so that the rail blockade movement on September 20 by the people from the Kurmi community does not affect normal life in the state on that day.

Last month, Adivasi Kurmi Samaj, the largest association of the Kurmi Community, gave a call for a rail blockade simultaneously in the tribal dominated pockets in the three states of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha, demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the community.

On Thursday, the division bench of Justice Paul and Justice Das De observed that the Calcutta High Court directions in September 2023 should be followed by the Railways authorities and the state government this time to control the proposed rail blockade on September 20.

After the High Court's verdict, Purulia District Superintendent of Police Abhijit Bandyopadhyay held several press conferences and said that unconstitutional agitation cannot take place.

On Saturday morning, traffic movement was normal in Purulia district with policemen appealing to the people to maintain normal life. The situation was normal in neighbouring West Midnapore, Bankura and Jhargram districts.

--IANS

sch/pgh