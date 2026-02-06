Kunal Kamra denies seeking adjournment from Maha Privileges Committee, says he was in Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Friday denied seeking an adjournment from the Maharashtra Legislative Council's Privileges Committee in connection with his alleged remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, asserting that the panel itself had deferred the February 5 hearing.

The committee had summoned Kamra and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare for a hearing over their alleged insulting remarks against Shinde. Committee Chairperson and BJP MLC Prasad Lad had earlier said that Kamra and Andhare were initially asked to appear before the panel at 2 p.m. on February 5, but the duo expressed their inability to attend, following which the hearing was rescheduled for February 17.

In a long post on X, Kamra dismissed media reports claiming that he had sought an adjournment from the Privileges Committee as “incorrect”.

He said: “I was asked to appear before the Privileges Committee on 5th February 2026. The summons was issued to me by a letter dated 23 January 2026 that was only served to me on 29th January 2026. Despite the short notice, I agreed to appear and sent an email on 30th January 2026 to the Committee, confirming that I would attend the hearing with my lawyer. I flew to Mumbai on Wednesday for the purpose of the hearing. On Wednesday evening, at around 6 pm, I received a call from an officer at the Vidhan Sabha, stating that the hearing was to be adjourned. This was followed by a letter confirming the adjournment. The letter from the Committee makes it clear that the adjournment was not at my request.”

He further stated, “I have not been informed as to when the next date would be, though media reports suggest it is to be on 17th February 2026. It is in the interest of fairness that the record be corrected, and it be made clear that no adjournment was sought at my instance, and that I continue to remain willing to co-operate in the proceedings. I must also mention that all communication addressed by the Committee to me has stated that the proceedings are ‘confidential’. Despite this, the notices to me appear to have been leaked to the media, and the Chairman of the Committee appears to be giving statements to the media about the developments in the proceedings.”

Kamra added, “I have refrained from commenting on the proceedings thus far, but have been constrained to do so on account of the incorrect reporting as to what has transpired. If this is the approach they take to work that they have scheduled, one can speculate what their attitude would be to their legislative duties.”

BJP MLC Pravin Darekar had moved a breach of privilege notice against Kamra and Andhare for “derogatory remarks” against Shiv Sena leader Shinde, whose party is a constituent of the BJP-led Mahayuti. Kamra, who has often courted controversy for his anti-establishment views, had targeted Shinde in a song parody last year, obliquely referring to him as a traitor. Andhare, leader of the rival Sena (UBT), had supported Kamra.

The comedian, during his performance at the ‘Unicontinental Mumbai’ hotel in Khar area of Mumbai, had used a modified version of a Hindi song from the film “Dil To Pagal Hai” to describe the 2022 rebellion by Shinde against Uddhav Thackeray. Following the performance, a group of Shiv Sena workers reached the hotel and ransacked its office.

Shinde rebelled against the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022, splitting the Shiv Sena and leading to the collapse of the then Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

On Wednesday, committee chairperson Lad told reporters that Kamra had informed the panel that he would be unable to travel to Mumbai for the first mandatory hearing.

“Kunal Kamra has communicated his inability to appear today. He has now been given February 17 to depose before the committee,” Lad said.

The committee has also rescheduled the hearings of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare and NCP (SP) worker Suryakant More.

--IANS

sj/pgh