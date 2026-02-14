K'taka: Woman missing after attending wedding; clothes, belongings found

Bengaluru, Feb 14 (IANS) The suspicious disappearance of a 29-year-old woman who had travelled to attend a wedding has caused concern in Karnataka’s Hassan district after some of her personal belongings, including innerwear, were found under mysterious circumstances near Kalkere in Belur taluk.

The missing woman has been identified as Priyanka, a native of Kunigal in Tumakuru district. She had travelled alone to Chikkamagaluru to attend a wedding and was reportedly last seen around 8 p.m. on February 12 near the Belur bus stand in Hassan district.

Hassan Superintendent of Police Shubhanwita said on Saturday: “A zero FIR was registered yesterday at the Belur police station regarding the missing woman. Subsequently, the case was transferred to the Arehalli police station, where a regular FIR was registered. This morning, we recovered the missing woman’s clothes, slippers and vanity bag. Her kurta and other belongings were found at three different locations. The investigation is underway, and we are collecting technical evidence. Efforts are being made to trace the woman.”

Police sources stated that they suspect Priyanka was wearing gold jewellery worth approximately Rs 30 lakh at the time of her disappearance. This has led to suspicions that she may have been abducted and subjected to violence or other serious harm for her ornaments.

According to her family members, she had called them at about 7.30 p.m. the same evening and said she was “with someone” before abruptly disconnecting the call. Her mobile phone was later found switched off.

Her relatives alleged that when they initially approached the police to file a complaint, there was no immediate response. However, the case took a serious turn after Priyanka’s innerwear, slippers and vanity bag were found near the Kalkere area.

Locals said that no clothes were noticed at the location on the first day, but they were discovered later, raising further apprehensions.

A case has been registered at the Hassan Rural Police Station. Police, along with a dog squad and a forensic team, visited the spot and conducted a detailed inspection. A large-scale search operation is currently underway to trace the missing woman.

Priyanka’s family members have expressed anger against the Arehalli Police Station and the Belur police, alleging that prompt action at the initial stage could have helped trace her sooner.

Further investigation is underway.

