K'taka: Twist in murder case of rowdy-sheeter as victim’s mother denies naming MLA

Bengaluru, July 17 (IANS) The murder case of a rowdy-sheeter in Bengaluru, allegedly involving BJP legislator and former minister Byrathi Basavaraj, has taken a new twist after the victim’s mother stated that she never named the MLA in her police complaint.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Vijayalaxmi, the mother of slain rowdy-sheeter Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shiva, said: “I have not given any complaint to the police against BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj. I have not named any accused persons. I was tense and overwhelmed after the murder of my son. The police themselves have added his name.”

She further claimed that people are alleging the BJP MLA’s involvement, and police officials suggested that she frame the complaint in a certain way, even asking her to state that she witnessed the murder. “I have not mentioned his name,” she reiterated.

“I want security for my family. My deceased son’s wife and children should receive compensation,” she added.

However, the copy of the complaint submitted to the police by Vijayalaxmi reportedly names BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj in the last paragraph. Police sources stated that, as per procedure, even if the police write the complaint, it is read out to the complainant before obtaining their signature, police said.

Meanwhile, police sources have claimed that their investigation revealed links between BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj and the main accused, Jagadish. However, Basavaraj has denied any connection to the case, stating that he does not know Jagadish.

Responding to the Karnataka police booking him under murder charges, Byrathi Basavaraj had stated that he has no connection to the murder of the rowdy sheeter, in which he has been named the fifth accused.

"I have been deliberately implicated in this case. I don’t know the person who was hacked to death, nor do I know those who killed him," he said.

"I don’t even know the person who lodged the complaint. Can the police register an FIR just because someone files a complaint and makes false allegations?" he questioned.

Byrathi Basavaraj represents the K. R. Puram Assembly constituency in Bengaluru. He was once a close aide of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah before joining the BJP through "Operation Lotus."

His younger brother, Byrathi Suresh, is currently a close aide to CM Siddaramaiah and serves as the Minister for Urban Development and Town Planning.

Basavaraj has been booked under murder charges and named as fifth accused in connection with the killing of Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shiva, who was hacked to death in front of his residence on Tuesday night. The Bharatinagar police in Bengaluru have registered an FIR against the MLA, naming him as the fifth accused. The complaint was filed by the victim’s mother, Vijayalaxmi.

