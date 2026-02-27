K’taka: Jilted lover stabs male friend after he refuses to marry her

Ramanagara, Feb 27 (IANS) A jilted lover allegedly stabbed her male friend for refusing to marry her, as reported from Bidadi town in Ramanagara district of Karnataka on Friday.

An official said that the case has been registered at the Bidadi police station. The accused has been identified as 30-year-old Sudha, while the victim is 27-year-old Venugopal.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused became enraged after her boyfriend began avoiding her and refused to marry her. The incident had taken place on Thursday night.

Venugopal sustained stab injuries to his chest, abdomen, and hands. He has been admitted to a local hospital, and his condition is said to be serious.

According to the police, Venugopal works as a gym trainer in Bidadi, while Sudha is employed at a private company. They met at the gym and eventually developed a romantic relationship. They had been in a relationship for about a year, and Sudha used to visit Venugopal’s house.

However, over the past four months, Venugopal had started avoiding Sudha and later refused to marry her. Sudha reportedly learned that Venugopal was seeing another woman, which enraged her and led her to plan the attack.

Police said Venugopal had avoided meeting Sudha for about a month. Determined to harm him, Sudha had allegedly kept a knife in her bag for a week, waiting for an opportunity. On Thursday night, she managed to contact Venugopal and asked him to come out of his house. When he came outside, she allegedly stabbed him suddenly with the knife.

Venugopal collapsed on the spot but managed to call his parents and friends using his mobile phone. They rushed to the spot and ensured he was taken to the hospital.

The police have taken Sudha into custody and are questioning her. Further investigation is underway, and more details are awaited.

--IANS

mka/dan