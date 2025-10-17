K'taka horror: Son ties up mother, slits her throat for refusing to give money for liquor

Bagalkot (Karnataka), Oct 17 (IANS) A horrific incident of a son tying up his mother and slitting her throat for refusing to give him money to buy liquor has come to light in the Bagalkot district of Karnataka on Friday.

The incident was reported from Tulasigeri village in Bagalkot taluk. The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Venkatesh Girisagar, and the victim is his 58-year-old mother, Shavakka Girisagar.

According to police, the accused tied his mother’s hands and legs, gagged her with a cloth, and then slit her throat. The victim’s husband had passed away a few years ago, and her daughter was married and living elsewhere. The victim and the accused son were staying together in a rented house.

Venkatesh, a habitual drunkard, quarrelled with his mother daily and often demanded money from her. On Thursday night, he returned home in an inebriated state and picked a quarrel again, demanding money. When his mother refused, he attacked her, stuffed a cloth into her mouth, committed the crime, and fled the scene.

The neighbours discovered the incident later and informed the police. Officers from the jurisdictional Kaladagi police station rushed to the spot and launched a manhunt. The accused was arrested from a bar, where he was found consuming liquor. Police have taken up further investigation.

Earlier, in July, a 25-year-old man in Hakkimakki village, Aldur, killed his mother, Bhavani, after she refused to give him money for alcohol. He also reportedly set her body on fire after the murder.

Eshwar Naika, 26, was arrested for smothering his mother, Padmabai, to death in their home. Police determined that Naika killed her during a family dispute over money.

In January, a 21-year-old man, Ramesh, strangled his 41-year-old mother, Mahalakshmi, with a mobile charger cable during a drunken argument in Old Chandapura

In November 2024, in Madhuranahalli village of Hassan district, a 26-year-old man, Bharat, beat his 61-year-old mother, Chikkamma, to death after she refused to give him money for alcohol. After killing her, he died by suicide.

--IANS

mka/dpb