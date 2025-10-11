K'taka BJP accuses jailed MLA Veerendra for sending over Rs 300 crore funds to Cong for Bihar polls

Bengaluru, Oct 11 (IANS) The Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday, alleged that jailed Congress MLA K.C. Veerendra aka Veerendra Pappi has already sent more than Rs 300 crore funding for the upcoming Bihar elections.

The Congress legislator has been arrested in connection with the illegal betting case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths also uncovered Rs 2,000 transactions and seized hundreds of crores worth gold bars and cash from his residence and offices so far across the country.

The Karnataka Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader, R. Ashoka, while commenting on the issue, said, "Congress MLA Veerendra Pappi has sent gold bars and more than Rs 300 crore rupees for the Bihar elections. Karnataka has become an ATM for Congress. They calculate how much money each MLA gives and allocate positions accordingly. Entrepreneur Mohandas Pai has said how much scam is happening in each department."

BJP leader Ashoka also added: "The change in Chief Ministerial post is likely to take place in Karnataka. The Congress MLAs themselves are saying it. Ramanagara Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain has also spoken about it. Due to the change in CM post likely to take place in November, CM Siddaramaiah is hurriedly conducting a caste survey in the state."

The Karnataka BJP had launched an attack on the Congress-led state government over the alleged offer of Rs 300 crore funds for the upcoming Bihar polls by jailed MLA K.C. Veerendra in exchange of a ministerial post.

The Congress has also asked how much more the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister and Ministers are looting to send funds to the party's high command.

BJP leader Ashoka on Friday said, "How much money have CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar promised to send money for the upcoming Bihar elections to send as donations to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi?"

"Looking at the actions of Congress MLA K.C. Veerendra, who is reportedly trying to secure a Ministerial berth from the party high command by offering Rs 300 crore for the upcoming Bihar elections, one can only imagine how much more CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and other Ministers might loot to protect their positions and send funds to the high command," he added.

The ED sleuths seized 40 kg of gold worth Rs 50.44 crore from his residence on Thursday.

In a previous raid, the ED had seized gold and luxury vehicles worth Rs 103 crore.

"In total, the ED raids have uncovered illegal betting transactions amounting to Rs 2,000 crore. Congress MLA K.C. Veerendra was ready with funds. However, the ED action against the MLA has shocked him and the Congress," ED sources said.

