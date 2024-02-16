Congress MLA
J·Feb 16, 2024, 05:21 am
Rajasthan Congress MLA Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya likely to join BJP: Sources
J·Sep 28, 2023, 07:49 pm
Punjab govt misusing its power: BJP leader Chugh
J·Sep 15, 2023, 04:46 am
Nuh violence case: Congress MLA Mamman Khan arrested from Rajasthan
J·Sep 12, 2023, 02:23 pm
Rajasthan: Demands not heard by CM, Congress MLA shaves head in protest
J·Sep 09, 2023, 01:49 pm
Ex-Raj Minister Gudha joins Shiv Sena's Shinde faction
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Gujarat elections: Kanti Kharadi, a Cong candidate, is'missing' following an alleged attack
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
President Poll: Cong MLAs Cross-Vote In Favour Of Murmu
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Sulking MLAs meet Gehlot, to accompany him to Udaipur
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
As Congress MLAs camp in Udaipur, resentment spills out
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.