Kolkata Police fixes prescribed time for burning of firecrackers on Kali Puja, Chhath Puja

Kolkata, Oct 17 (IANS) The Kolkata Police, on Friday, has specified the time limits for the burning of firecrackers on the occasion of Kali Puja and Diwali on October 20 and the Chhath Puja on October 28.

In the notification issued by the Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma, during the twin festivals of Kali Puja and Diwali on October 20, two hours have been allotted for burning only green firecrackers, and the time limits for these dates are between 8-10 p.m.

On the upcoming occasion of Chhath Puja on October 28, two hours have been allotted for the burning of firecrackers, and the time limit on this count for this day is between 6-8 a.m.

The Kolkata Police have clarified that the time limits have been fixed as per the previous directions both from the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court.

The bursting of sound crackers for both these days will continue to be banned and the police would take strong action against those violating the court orders.

The use of sky lantern-balloon has also been banned.

A senior official from the Kolkata police said that all police stations under all the divisions of the city police have been instructed to maintain a close vigil, whether sound crackers or sky lantern-balloons are sold anywhere in the city or not.

On Thursday, the Calcutta High Court questioned the practical implementation of firecracker norms in the state.

Thereafter, West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant held a virtual meeting with the Commissioners of Kolkata Police and other Commisserates as well as with the District Police Superintendent.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary directed the strict implementation of firecracker norms in the state on occasions of Kali Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja.

--IANS

src/khz